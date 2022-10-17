ED Attaches Assets Of TRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao Worth Rs 80 Crore In Money Laundering Case

In a big development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 20 immovable properties and other assets worth Rs 80.65 crore belonging to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now called Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Nama Nageswara Rao and his family members in a money laundering case.

The probe is in connection with Madhucon Projects Limited, Ranchi Expressway Ltd, and its director and promoters under the provisions of the PMLA Act 2002. Rao is the director and promoter of the Madhucon group of companies.

ED attaches properties of BRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao

The central agency has also attached the office of Madhucon and residential property at Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. "ED has identified and attached immovable assets of Rs. 67.08 Crore at Hyderabad, Khammam, and at Prakasham District and movable assets of Rs. 13.57 Crore including shareholding of Nama Nageshwar Rao and his family members in M/s Madhucon Projects Ltd, M/s Madhucon Granites Limited and in other Madhucon group of companies, totaling to Rs 80.65 Crore," the agency said.

In July, ED had attached 105 immovable properties and assets worth RS 73.74 crore belonging to Madhucon Group and its promoters and directors.

According to ED's probe, Madhucon Group promoters siphoned off loan funds of a project by taking the entire EPC Contract from its SPV and then taking material advances. However, the advances were used for other projects.

"Direct cash of amount Rs 75.50 Crore was generated by paying money and then receiving back the amount through 6 Shell Entities (Usha Projects, Shree BR Visions, Sri Dharma Sastha Constructions, Sree Nagendra Constructions, Ragini Infrastructure and, Varalakshmi Constructions) which were completely under the control of their Chairman Nama Nageshwara Rao and Nama Seethaiah," the agency said.

Enforcement Directorate has identified a direct diversion of Rs 361.29 crore from the bank loan obtained by Ranchi Expressways Limited. Further probe is underway.