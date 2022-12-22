ED Attaches DMK MP A Raja's Property Worth Rs 55 Cr In Disproportionate Assets Case

On Thursday, December 22, trouble mounted for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached 45 acres of land in the Coimbatore district held in the name of an alleged benami company of the former Cabinet Minister for Ministry of Environment and Forest during the period of 2004-2007.

ED has provisionally attached 45 acres of land worth Rs 55 Crore in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu purchased in the name of a Benami Company of A Raja, former Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Environment & Forest during the period 2004-2007: ED — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

Earlier in October, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a charge sheet against A Raja in a disproportionate assets case. Officials alleged that Raja had amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 5.53 crore during his tenure as a Union Minister.

In the chargesheet, the central probe agency alleged that A Raja, during his tenure as Union Minister for Environment and Forest in 2007, had approved infrastructure status to a Delhi-based real estate company and allegedly took favors, which were indirectly routed to him through a company owned by his friends and relatives.

Disproportionate assets case

During the investigation in the PMLA case, the probe agency found that A Raja granted Environmental Clearances to a real estate company, based out of Gurugram (one of the largest real estate companies in the country, also listed on BSE) during his tenure.

Further, according to sources, during the course of the PMLA investigation, ED found that the real-estate company has given a kickback to A Raja as quid pro quo for awarding the Environmental Clearance, around the same period in the year 2007, in the garb of land commission income in the hands of one benami company.

Sources said that DMK MP A Raja incorporated the company in the same year 2007 in the name of his family members and his close family friend, with the sole objective of using it as a vehicle to park the proceeds of crime. Further, it was revealed that the concerned company was never engaged in any business activity since inception and the entire money received by the company was quid pro quo from the real estate deal and was used for acquiring land in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu.