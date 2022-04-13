ED Attaches Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's Properties Under PMLA In D-gang Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached properties belonging to Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. According to an official release of the ED, the properties of Malik, his family members, Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd., and Malik Infrastructure have been attached based on the FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The ED detailed that investigation in the case of Mrs. Munira Plumber had revealed that her prime property had been usurped by Nawab Malik through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd with active connivance of the members of D-Gang including Haseena Parkar.

"For usurping this property, Haseena Parkar and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a façade of genuinity for this criminal act," the ED said.

"Money Laundering investigation revealed that property belonging to Munira S. Plumber and her mother Mariyambai had been illegally taken over by M/s. Solidus Investments Private Limited and Haseena Parkar, Sardar Shahvali Khan, Salim Patel and Nawab Malik illegally usurped property/proceeds of crime that is a three-acre prime land with building/structure etc. at Goawala Compound, Kurla (West), Mumbai," the ED said.

"These persons illegally transferred the land belonging to Munira Plumber & her mother Mariyam Goawala by getting it registered on the strength of fake/forged documents in the name of M/s Solidus Investments Private Limited," the ED added, mentioning that thus the property is Proceeds of Crime under Section 2(1)(u) of PMLA, 2002. "Moreover, rent of Rs. 11.70 Crore received from this property in two entities controlled by Mr. Nawab Malik is also Proceeds of Crime," it said.

As per the ED, the details of the following properties are-- Goawala Compound, Kurla (West), Commercial Unit at Kurla West, Mumbai, Agricultural Land at district Osmanabad Maharashtra admeasuring area 59.81 hector in (Total Area 147.794 acres), three flats in Kurla West, Mumbai and two residential flats in Bandra West, Mumbai.

Nawab Malik arrested

Nawab Malik was arrested at 2.45 pm on February 23 by the ED, which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This came after Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai.

The ED alleged that one Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members. As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.

Subsequently, a special PMLA court remanded him to ED custody. It held that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under PMLA. While his ED remand was initially extended to March 7, Malik has since been in judicial custody.