ED Detains Adv Satish Uke, Plaintiff In Multiple Cases Against Fadnavis; Cong Cries Foul

In a key development on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate detained advocate Satish Uke, who has filed multiple petitions against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. This came after the ED raided Uke's house located in the Parvati Nagar area of Nagpur from 6 a.m. onwards amid tight security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force.

As per sources, the searches were in connection with some land transactions. In July 2018, he was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Nagpur Police’s Crime Branch in an alleged fraud case.

In the past, he has also filed petitions in the Bombay High Court pertaining to the death of Judge BH Loya. Reacting to the ED action, Uke's client and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole commented, "Whoever raises voice against the anti-national and anti-people policies of the Modi government, the Modi government will try to silence them by misusing the central agencies, such a message is being given. But we will keep fighting to save the country."

ED searches residence of Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke who filed several petitions against Devendra Fadnavis: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2022

Satish Uke's petitions against Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis had contested the 2014 Assembly election from the Nagpur South West constituency. As per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a candidate is supposed to compulsorily list information about pending criminal cases and charges framed by the court and convictions.

Complainant Satish Uke claimed that the former Maharashtra CM had failed to disclose two pending criminal cases against him. Setting aside the Bombay HC verdict exonerating him, an SC bench comprising then CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose remitted the matter to the trial court for fresh consideration.

On December 4 last year, a Nagpur court framed charges against the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly in connection with this case. While Judicial Magistrate First Class VM Deshmukh observed that prima facie an offence was made out against Fadnavis, the latter pleaded not guilty.

However, he was granted exemption from personal appearance in the court and advocate Uday Dable was present on his behalf. Meanwhile, Ukey has also filed another petition against the former Maharashtra CM, contending that there were discrepancies in his 2019 poll affidavit.