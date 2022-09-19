'ED Executing BJP's Script': DK Suresh Alleges Vendetta On Shivakumar Coming Under Lens

As Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case on Monday, his brother and Karnataka PCC leader DK Suresh termed the interrogation as a 'political vendetta' case.

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Monday, DK Suresh said, “This is a political vendetta case. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office is sending the script and Enforcement Directorate (ED) is executing it. We are ready to face it now. We are not fearing anyone.” “I am ready even if the arrest takes place today. DK Shivakumar is not well since yesterday. ED has powers from the top, they can do whatever they want to do. DK Shivakumar is clean, he has a clean political career. Karnataka is facing corruption issues and they want to divert the issue,” DK Suresh added.

ED interrogates DK Shivakumar for two hours

Congress leader DK Shivakumar reached the federal agency's office at APJ Abdul Kalam Road around 12 noon on Monday. He was interrogated by ED for two hours. While leaving the ED office, the 60-yar-old leader was confronted by media. Dodging the reporters' questions on the case, he said, "A fresh FIR has been filed. I don't know on what basis. I have just requested them (for a copy). Let me see."

The ED is understood to have issued him the latest summons after taking cognisance of a CBI case against him linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets. Shivakumar was summoned by the ED last week. Even then, the Karnataka Congress President had taken to Twitter, saying he was ''not aware'' of the case for which he has been asked to appear before the agency.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, "In the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summons to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties.”