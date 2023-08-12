ED Files Charge-sheet Against Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji

The ED (Enforcement Directorate) on Saturday filed a charge-sheet in the court against Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji in the alleged cash for jobs scam. Following which, Balaji was sent to judicial custody till August 25. According to the sources, the Tamil Nadu minister will be taken to Chennai’s Pulhal Central Jail, where he will serve his judicial custody.

As per reports, the ED has submitted a 3000-page charge-sheet in the cash for jobs scam against DMK leader Senthil Balaji. Notably, he was earlier arrested by the central agency on Jun 14 in connection with a money laundering case. Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

The DMK leader was under ED’s custody till August 12 in the money laundering case and was produced before the court on Saturday after the custody ended. Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed the plea filed by Senthil Balaji and his wife challenging the order of the Madras High Court upholding Balaji’s arrest.

The ED had earlier alleged, Tamil Nadu Minister Balaji engineered a scam, wherein he received kickbacks in return of providing jobs during his tenure as the Transport Minister of Tamil Nadu in the AIADMK Government between 2011 to 2015.

The central investigation agency had conducted raids at the official residence of Balaji in Chennai, in the month of June, before taking him into custody. The ED’s action came up following the Supreme Court’s nod to continue an investigation into the alleged Cash-for-Jobs Scam against the Tamil Nadu Minister. Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.