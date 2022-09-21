In Jharkhand, trouble seems to be mounting for Chief Minister Hemant Soren as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against his aide in the illegal mining case. The ED has named Soren's three close representatives Pankaj Mishra, Bachhu Yadav, and Prem Prakash in its chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED files chargesheet against Hemant Soren's aides

The ED stated in its chargesheet that 47 searches were conducted throughout India across multiple states on different days which resulted in the seizure of cash amounting to Rs 5.34 crore, freezing of bank balances amounting to Rs 13.32 crore, freezing of an inland vessel, and seizure of 5 stone crushers, two trucks. Also, incriminating documents along with two AK 47 Assault Rifles and 60 bullets were recovered.

ED arrested Pankaj Mishra in July, muscleman Bachhu Yadav, and middleman Prem Prakash in the month of August. All these accused are presently in judicial custody.

ED initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Barharwa Police Station, Sahebganj District, Jharkhand under various sections of IPC 1860, against Pankaj Mishra and others. Later on, several FIRs regarding illegal mining lodged under IPC, Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act were also added to the ambit of scheduled offences. To date, the agency has identified more than Rs. 1000 Crore in the illegal mining case

"PMLA Investigation revealed that Pankaj Mishra, who enjoys political clout, being the representative of the Chief Minister Soren, MLA from Barhait, Sahebganj, Jharkhand controls the illegal mining businesses as well as inland ferry services in Sahebganj and its adjoining areas through his accomplices. He exercises considerable control over the mining of stone chips and boulders as well as the installation and operations of several crushers, set up across various mining sites in Sahebganj. Proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 42 crore have already been acquired by the accused Pankaj Mishra have been identified to date," ED's chargesheet stated.

(Image: PTI)