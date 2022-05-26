ED Files First Charge Sheet Against Congress' DK Shivakumar In Money Laundering Case

In fresh trouble for DK Shivakumar, the ED filed a charge sheet against the Karnataka Congress president in connection with a money laundering case on Thursday. As per sources, this is the first charge sheet submitted by the central agency in this case. It was filed before Special Judge Vikas Dhull of the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital more than two and a half years after Shivakumar was arrested. According to sources, he and certain other individuals have been named as the accused in the charge sheet.

The case against Shivakumar

The ED case against Shivakumar is based on the charge sheet filed by the Income Tax (I-T) department in 2018. Essentially, the I-T department raided 60 properties of Shivakumar and his associates in August 2017 and unearthed nearly Rs.8.59 crore of cash at four of his premises in Delhi. The I-T department accused him of regularly transporting unaccounted cash through the Hawala network with the help of his four associates namely, Sachin Narayan, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and N Rajendran.

These associates were booked for abetment of false returns and giving false evidence. According to the I-T department, Shivakumar was instrumental in setting up a web of persons in Delhi and Bengaluru to transport and utilize the unaccounted cash. All of them were accused of tax evasion too. After the Karnataka High Court dismissed Shivakumar’s plea for quashing the ED summons on August 29, 2019, he was interrogated for 4 straight days.

On September 3, 2019, he was formally arrested by the ED. His custody was extended only till September 17, 2019, after which he was sent to Tihar jail. In the meantime, he moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail. On October 15, 2019, his judicial custody was extended till October 25, 2019. In a show of solidarity, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Ambika Soni also met him in jail.

Delhi HC grants bail

While the ED had opposed his bail plea, Justice Suresh Kait of the Delhi High Court granted bail to Shivakumar on October 23, 2019. Ruling that the Karnataka Congress leader was not a flight risk, he added that there was no possibility of the evidence being tampered with as the documents were already with the investigative agencies. Shivakumar, who was released on a bail bond of Rs.25 lakh cannot leave the country without the permission of the court. While the ED challenged the bail granted to him in the Supreme Court, its plea was rejected.