ED Issues Fresh Summons To Sanjay Raut On July 1 For Questioning In Money Laundering Case

Amid the mutiny in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena's loyalist Sanjay Raut has been granted time until July 1 to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case. The Member of Parliament was asked to appear before the ED at its regional office in Mumbai at 11 am on June 28. However, the Parliamentarian's lawyers appealed to the Central Agency for 3-4 weeks' additional time to put together the documents, after which he was granted time till July 1.

The summons has been issued in connection with the Rs 1,034-crore re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl land scam case. In April this year, the ED had also attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag.

'Had anticipated the summons'

Speaking to the media after summons were issued in his name by the agency, the Rajya Sabha member had stated that he had anticipated that some people would attempt to stop him and his colleagues from taking part in the political turmoil that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is embroiled in presently, in Maharastra.

"No matter what penance you make me go through - arrest me, behead me or hang me till death, I am not taking the Guwahati route... I am not going to Guwahati...I am telling you, I am and will be standing strong with Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena, and will strive hard to save the party till my last breath," he had said.

Meanwhile, the MVA government seems on the brink of a collapse, as Eknath Shinde and Company declared that they will be going to Mumbai soon. Addressing the media from outside the Radisson Blu Hotel, where the MLAs have been lodged in Guwahati for the past 4-5 days, Shinde said they would be on their way back. The former Maharashtra Minister also challenged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's numbers and said that he had the support of at least 50 MLAs. A floor test in the assembly may take place after the return of Shinde.

