ED Issues Fresh Summons To TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee In West Bengal Coal Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday has issued fresh summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the money laundering case linked to an alleged coal pilferage scam in West Bengal. According to sources, Banerjee has been summoned by the ED on September 21. Apart from West Bengal CM's nephew, the agency has also summoned some of the IPS officers, barring Gyanwant Singh. It is being said that all IPS officers have responded to ED summons in the coal scam case.

Moreover, Abhishek Banerjee's wife, Rujira was also summoned by the ED in the Coal Scam Case. However, she had asked for some more time to appear before the ED. In addition, she had requested that she should be asked to appear in ED's Kolkata office. Earlier on Monday, Abhishek Banerjee was grilled by the ED for 8 hours in Delhi. The 33-year-old MP arrived at the office of the central agency at Jam Nagar house in central Delhi just before 11 AM.

"I am ready to face investigation...the agency officials are doing their work and I will cooperate with them," he said.

After his questioning, Banerjee had lashed out at the BJP and said that anyone who fights against the BJP is harassed. Stating that the coal scam case has arisen out of Kolkata, Abhishek Banerjee complained that he was being summoned in Delhi.

"I have been asked questions non-stop for the last 8 hours. From day one, I've been asking to bring evidence, if any, against me into the public domain," Banerjee had remarked after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital.

Coal Scam

The West Bengal Coal Scam came into spotlight on November 27, 2020, after the CBI Kolkata registered a case against several leaders, unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways and other departments under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. The ED later took up the investigation, and it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered due to illegal coal mining near railway areas. Later in February, the CBI was restricted from investigating the illegal mining and transportation of coal, but was allowed by the Calcutta High Court to continue its probe.

With PTI inputs