ED Issues Summons To AAP's Pankaj Gupta Over Money Laundering Probe Against Punjab MLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday has issued summons to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Secretary Pankaj Gupta in a money laundering case. Moreover, the money laundering case also involves Congress leader and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira as he is being probed. The development regarding ED summons to Pankaj Gupta comes after AAP leader and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha, on Monday, claimed that the party has received a notice from the same agency.

Earlier in March, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the premises of Sukhpal Singh Khaira and his family members in Delhi in the money-laundering case linked to the 2015 Fazilka narcotics trafficking case and a fake passport racket. The ED had alleged that Khaira is an "associate" of drug case convicts and fake passport racketeers.

"Khaira was actively aiding and supporting the gang of international smugglers and enjoying the proceeds of crime," the agency had alleged.

In response, Khaira had accused the ED of making 'frivolous' allegations against him in a money-laundering case and said this was aimed at his 'character assassination.'

Aam Aadmi Party has received ED notice: Raghav Chadha

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday has claimed that it has received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In a sarcastic tweet, AAP leader and the party's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha hit out at the BJP and stated that AAP has received a 'love letter from Modi Government's favourite agency,' the Enforcement Directorate. He further claimed that the BJP is 'rattled.' In addition, Chadha also informed that he will address an important press conference at AAP headquarters on Monday at 1.30 pm.

The AAP leader has cried foul and said that during his press conference, he will expose the political witch hunt of his party being carried out by the BJP. This comes amid a tussle between the AAP and the BJP and ahead of several key assembly elections that are set to take place in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, where the AAP is eyeing to make inroads and expand its base.