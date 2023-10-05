ED Ki Pant Gilli Hojati Hai: BJP Shares Old Video Of Kejriwal Mocking ED Over Sanjay Singh

The political tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) intensified as the BJP shared an old video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, where he appeared to mock the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This development comes just hours after AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, was arrested by the ED in connection with the Delhi Liquor Scam case.

In the video, Kejriwal can be seen addressing reporters and discussing the ED's inclusion of Sanjay Singh's name in a charge sheet. Kejriwal remarked, "ED filed a chargesheet, and it is said that they named Sanjay Singh in it. And when Sanjay Singh threatened them that he would file a case against the ED, they said—'Humse to galti hogayi ji, galti se naam aagaya Sanjay Singh ka.' Why didn't Anurag Thakur or Sambit Patra's name appear mistakenly? This was not a mistake; it was an order from the Prime Minister's Office."

The video further shows Kejriwal stating, “They did not know that Sanjay Singh can also threaten the ED. ED sends notices across the country, and when somebody receives ED's notice, unki pant gili hojati hai. But when Sanjay Singh sends a notice to the ED, ED ki pant gili hojati hai.” BJP's Amit Malviya shared this old video of Kejriwal.

BJP slams AAP over Sanjay Singh's arrest

On Thursday morning, BJP leader Sambit Patra also criticised the AAP and said, “When the ED included Sanjay Singh's name in its charge sheet in January, there was a significant uproar. Sanjay Singh stated in a press conference that the ED had erroneously included my name. Arvind Kejriwal also commented saying 'Sanjay Singh had startled the ED, pant gili kardi,' etc. However, the reality is that the ED has listed Sanjay Singh's name in four places in its charge sheet. Of these, three instances where his name appeared are accurate, while only one place contained a typographical error. Nonetheless, Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and the AAP continued their drama.”

The BJP also accused the AAP of a "double standard," pointing out that the AAP had recently taken a different stance when a Congress MLA in Punjab was arrested in an old drug case. "Just a few days ago, a Congress MLA in Punjab was arrested in an old drug case. On this, AAP said in a press conference that the law will take its course. But when AAP MPs are arrested in a Liquor Scam, they say that it is a matter of panic. Today BJP wants to ask the Aam Aadmi Party why this double standard?" Patra questioned.

Following the arrest of Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asserted that the AAP is a "hardcore honest party" and emphasised that they would not compromise their principles. He stated, "We all know that the path of honesty is tough. If we become dishonest like them, all our problems will end. We are hardcore honest, and that is why these problems are arising."

He also slammed the BJP-led Central Government, stating that over 1,000 raids had been conducted as part of the investigation into the excise policy case, yet no ill-gotten wealth had been uncovered. He went on to assert that Sanjay Singh's arrest was politically motivated, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of corruption and labelling him as “the most corrupt Prime Minister in independent India.”