ED Levels Fresh Charge On Sanjay Raut; 'He Paid Rs 3 Cr In Cash To Buy Plots In Alibaug'

Levelling a fresh allegation on Wednesday, the ED claimed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut paid Rs 3 crore in cash to buy 10 plots in Alibaug, Maharashtra. Moreover, it mentioned that the money allegedly transferred from Pravin Raut's account to the parliamentarian was used to purchase flats in Alibaug as well as Mumbai. As per sources, the central agency recovered important documents after raiding two locations in Mumbai on August 2. It also recorded the statement of a former accountant of the Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL).

Sanjay Raut alleged money laundering case | ED officials say they recovered important documents in their raid at 2 locations in Mumbai yesterday. Officials say they found out that Sanjay Raut paid Rs 3 crores in cash to the sellers for 10 plots of land in Alibag. — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Sanjay Raut's ED custody ends today

On the morning of July 31, the ED raided the Bhandup residence of Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam, grilled him for several hours and took him to its zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate for further questioning. Rs.11.5 lakh unaccounted money was recovered from his residence. Before entering the ED office, he told the media that it was a "false case" and vowed to not desert the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. In a show of solidarity, Thackeray personally visited his home to meet his family members. Raut will be produced before a PMLA court today as his custody ends.

What is the Patra Chawl land scam?

In 2008, the MHADA gave the contract for redeveloping Patra Chawl located in Mumbai to GACPL, a subsidiary of real estate firm HDIL. A tripartite agreement was signed between GACPL, MHADA and the tenants' society to provide flats to the people living in 672 houses, develop flats for MHADA and sell the remaining area to private builders. However, the ED claimed that GACPL neither constructed the flats for the tenants as well as MHADA. Instead, it sold the floor space index to 9 private developers for about Rs.901.79 crore.

Moreover, the firm also collected Rs.138 crore as the booking amount for its housing project called Meadows. As per the central agency, Pravin Raut, who was a director of GACPL, received approximately Rs.100 crore from HDIL and diverted it to accounts of his close associates, family members and business entities. The ED alleged that Rs.83 lakh which was a part of the "proceeds of crime" was transferred to Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha who purportedly used this money to buy a flat in Dadar. Furthermore, Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar purchased at least 8 plots of land at the Kihim beach at Alibaug in Maharashtra.