ED Makes Another Big Arrest In SSC Scam; TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya Taken Into Custody

In another setback for TMC, the Enforcement Directorate arrested its MLA Manik Bhattacharya on Tuesday in connection with the SSC recruitment scam case. An MLA from Palashipara, he was removed as the chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education in June on the directions of the Calcutta High Court owing to alleged illegalities in the recruitment of teachers in state-run primary schools. While his residential premises were searched by the ED on July 22, he was questioned by the central agency 5 days later.

The Supreme Court had given him protection from arrest in the case registered by the CBI until October 10. As per sources, he was taken into ED custody after being questioned overnight as he was not cooperating with the probe. He will be produced before the court today. Another TMC MLA and ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee is already in judicial custody in this case. On September 28, a special PMLA court rejected his bail plea taking into account the 'gravity and seriousness' of the offence and extended his stint in prison till October 31.

The SSC recruitment scam

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him on July 23 after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized Rs 20 crore in cash from Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises.

Under fire from BJP, Banerjee not only sacked Chatterjee from the Cabinet but also removed him from all party posts. While his judicial custody was extended till September 28, a Kolkata court remanded him to CBI custody on September 16. On September 19, the ED filed a 172-page charge sheet before the PMLA court at the Bankshall Court against Chatterjee, Mukherjee and 6 other companies. The ED claimed that approximately Rs.100 crore was recovered in the form of cash and assets of Mukherjee and submitted that the amount could go up to Rs.150 crore.