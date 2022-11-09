ED Moves Bombay HC After Special Court Grants Bail To Sanjay Raut In Money Laundering Case

In a major setback to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court against a Mumbai court order that granted bail to Raut in a money laundering case. As per the sources, the Shiv Sena leader cannot leave the court premises till 4:30 pm despite receiving bail as the ED has approached the Bombay High Court.

Notably, the special court in Mumbai earlier in the day, rejected the ED's plea after it urged it not to give effect to Sanjay Raut's bail order till Friday. The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested on July 31 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

Submitting his bail plea in the court, Raut claimed the case against him was a perfect example of "abuse of power" and "political vendetta". Meanwhile, the ED opposed Raut's plea, saying he played a major role in the money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment. The investigation agency also stated that Raut acted "behind the curtains" in the case to avoid the money trail.

Sanjay Raut's involvement alleged

Earlier, ED in the supplementary chargesheet in the case mentioned that as per the evidence, the involvement of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was alleged in siphoning off the proceeds of crime (POC) in the case. These pertained to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Siddharth Nagar property, popularly known as Patra Chawl, an area located in Mumbai's Goregaon.

Patra Chawl land scam

Earlier in 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) gave the contract of redeveloping Patra Chawl to Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL), a subsidiary of real estate firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL). Following this, a tripartite agreement was signed between the GACPL, MHADA and the tenants' of the society to provide flats to the people living in 672 houses, develop flats for MHADA and sell the remaining area to private builders. However, the ED claimed that GACPL neither constructed the flats for the tenants nor for the MHADA.

It was later revealed that GASCPL instead sold the floor space index to nine private developers for about Rs 901.79 crore. Moreover, the firm also collected Rs 138 crore as the booking amount for its housing project called Meadows. According to ED, the director of GACPL Pravin Raut received approximately Rs 100 crore from HDIL and diverted it to accounts of his close associates, family members, and business entities. Notably, Rs 83 lakh which was a part of the "proceeds of crime" was transferred to Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha who purportedly used this money to buy a flat in Dadar.