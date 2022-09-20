The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam on Tuesday. In the chargesheet that runs into over 152 pages, the ED has named former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee as accused number 1. His alleged aide Arpita Mukherjee has been named accused number 2.

"Shri Partha Chatterjee and Ms. Arpita Mukherjee were found involved in the commission of the offence of money laundering, by indulging in a criminal conspiracy for illegally giving jobs for the post of Asst teachers in primary schools against bribe amount and generating huge proceeds of crime and for having knowingly indulged, assisted, involved and being a party in the process and activity connected to the proceeds of crime including its concealment, possession, acquisition, use, projecting as well as claiming the said proceeds of crime as untainted property deriving illegal monetary gains," read the chargesheet.

ED chargesheet blows the lid off SSC recruitment scam

In the chargesheet, the federal agency has stated that the six entities were floated with the sole aim of 'laundering the tainted funds' acquired from the criminal activity of selling jobs in lieu of money. The agency has said that Partha Chatterjee had made 'underprivileged people having meagre means of living' dummy directors in the said companies under his control namely M/s Ananta Texfab Pvt Ltd., M/s Symbiosis Merchants Pvt. Ltd., M/s Viewmore Highrise Pvt. Ltd, M/s Sentry engineering Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Echhay Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. They were made to sign on the papers of the companies 'without their consent or knowledge and even without showing them any contents of the documents'.

According to the chargesheet, in Ananta Texfab Pvt Ltd, Partha Chatterjee's late wife, his daughter, and son-in-law had shares, all of which were transferred to Arpita Mukherjee. The company, as per the agency, was registered on the very premises from where a haul of huge cash of Rs. 27.90 crores and gold amounting to Rs. 4.31 crores was seized.

'Partha Chatterjee concealed cash stash in the premises of Arpita'

Further, in the chargesheet, it has been stated that from the investigation, as well as statements recorded of the accused, it has come to light that the cash seized from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee belongs to Partha Chatterjee. The agency claimed that Partha Chatterjee acquired huge cash through criminal activities and concealed it on the premises in the name of Arpita Mukherjee out of which Rs. 49.8 crores was subsequently recovered from the two premises situated at Club Town Heights, Kolkata and Diamond City South, Kolkata.

As per the agency, Partha had instructed the dummy directors to work under Arpita, who was his close associate in laundering the funds generated through the criminal activities relating to the schedule offence.

The agency had arrested Partha and Arpita on July 23 in connection with an investigation into the money trail involved in the school recruitment scam.