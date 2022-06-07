ED Opposes Bail For Anil Deshmukh & Nawab Malik To Vote In Rajya Sabha Poll; Cites The Law

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed an affidavit opposing the plea by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, both under arrest, to go to Vidhan Bhavan and vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. The ED in the affidavit submitted before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court has cited Section 62(5) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which provides that 'no person shall vote at any election if he is confined in a prison, whether under a sentence of imprisonment or transportation or otherwise, or is in the lawful custody of the police'.

'Applications are liable to be rejected'

"Hence, the said applications are liable to be rejected at the threshold," the probe agency said. The agency in the court had given the word on June 6 to file the affidavit latest by June 7, so that the matter could be heard at the earliest.

On the said date, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh along with advocate Shreeram Shirsat and Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves appeared for the agency while advocate Amit Desai appeared for Anil Deshmukh and sought that Deshmukh and Malik's cases be heard together.

ED files affidavit in court opposing Anil Deshmukh & Nawab Malik's plea seeking one-day bail to vote in Rajya Sabha polls; cites law for imprisoned persons; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/Og7NIYgTkw — Republic (@republic) June 7, 2022

Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik file applications

Currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison in relation to corruption charges levelled against him by former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh, Anil Deshmukh had filed an application to be released on bond with sureties for a single day. The former Home Minister in the application had expressed his willingness to go to the Vidhan Sabha, and cast his vote. Similarly, Malik who is jailed for involvement in a money laundering case, too, had later filed the same application, with an addition that since he was in the hospital, he should be permitted to travel to Vidhan Sabha in an ambulance.

Both Malik and Deshmukh belong to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has fielded veteran leader Praful Patel as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll. Ita ally Shiv Sena has fielded Sanjay Raut and the party's Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar while Congress is yet to reveal its candidates. The Rajya Sabha polls for six seats in Maharashtra are scheduled for June 10.