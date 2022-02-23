ED Questions Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik At Mumbai Office

In a massive development on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. As per sources, he was issued summons by the central agency relating to a property allegedly connected with the underworld. Moreover, sources revealed that a team of ED officials reached Malik's residence at 7 am in the morning and took him away to its Mumbai office for questioning.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai. Details awaited.



ED crackdown on D-Gang

The ED's latest action comes days after it took underworld don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar into custody. Later, a Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai sent him to ED custody till February 24. Deported to India from the United Arab Emirates in 2003, Kaskar was arrested by the anti-extortion cell of Thane Police in 2017 and has been lodged in the Thane Central Jail since then.

Earlier, the ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report based on a case initiated by the NIA. On February 15, the central agency carried out raids at 10 places including the residence of Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar. Moreover, it has also questioned key D-Gang member Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Qureshi. Sources indicated that the ED is looking at the modus operandi of the D-gang in Mumbai including extortion and the real estate business that was being carried out directly or indirectly by it.

Devendra Fadnavis' allegation

On November 9, 2021, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Nawab Malik had links with the underworld. He said that Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd.- a company allegedly controlled by Malik's family members, had purchased a 2.8-acre land in Kurla, Mumbai in September 2005 from Mariyambai Goawala, Munira Plumber and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. Claiming that the land was sold cheaper than the market rate at Rs.30 lakh, he added that Rs.10 lakh and Rs.5 lakh were paid to Haseena Parkar's driver and bodyguard Salim Patel and Khan respectively.

Moreover, the former CM divulged that the NCP leader's son Faraz Malik was a signatory to this deal with Patel and Khan. While owning up to the land transaction with Salim Patel and Sardar Shah Wali Khan, the Maharashtra Minister denied having any links with the underworld. The legislator from Anushakti Nagar also made it clear that he had no association with the convict in the 1993 bomb blasts case.