ED Raids 9 Locations In Connection With Alleged Scam Involving Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches across 9 locations in Maharashtra in connection with Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali's companies in Yavatmal-Washim. The firms had come under scanner after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that the Sena MP had embezzled 100 crores during her 22-year tenure as an MP of the Yavatmal-Washim constituency. The BJP had lodged a complaint against Bhavana Gawali with the ED, CBI and the IT Department stating that they had 'strong evidence' in the case.

The ED on Monday raided several organisations of the Sena MP in the Yavatmal-Washim region. As per initial details of the investigation, searches were carried out at Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan, Balaji Sahakari Particle Board, BAMS College, Bhawna Agro Product Services Limited in the Risod area.

Maharashtra | Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at nine locations in Washim district in connection with a Rs 72 crore alleged scam case involving Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawali — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

Kirit Somaiya attacked after raising allegations

On August 21, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena workers when he was on his way to investigate Bhavana Gawali's company in Risod town of Wasim district. Somaiya was going to visit Shri Balaji Sahkari Particle Board Limited run by the Sena MP. As per sources, the BJP leader's car was attacked after miscreants pelted stones and threw ink on it. A case was registered against 32 persons including 28 Shiv Sena workers.

After the incident, Kirit Somaiya had shared details of the attack on Twitter and had said that three big stones were thrown at his car and the police car accompanying his convoy was also attacked. "Incident happened 12.30 pm when My Car was Passing through MP Bhavna Gavli ₹100 Crore SCAM, Balaji Particles Board Karkhana, Washim," he said.