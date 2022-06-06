ED Raids AAP Minister Satyendar Jain's Residence In Connection With Hawala Transactions

Days after the arrest of Delhi's Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at his residence in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company. Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was sent to ED's custody till June 9.

A five-member team of te ED reached the AAP leader's residence at 7 AM today. The raids at the residential premises of Jain in Delhi and other locations, are being conducted as part of a "follow up" in the case, officials said. The agency is said to have found some new evidence and links after it questioned Jain and some alleged hawala operators over the last few days.

Jain is currently a minister without any portfolio in the Delhi government. Over half-a-dozen of his portfolios were transferred to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last week.

Kejriwal has defended Jain as a "hardcore honest and patriot" leadder who was being "framed in a false case". He hoped the minister will come out clean after the ED probe.

In April, the agency had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's wife and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.

Allegations against Satyendar Jain

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation against the Delhi Health Minister and others, based on an FIR that was registered by the CBI in 2017. The ED investigation revealed that during 2015-2016 when Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him, received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to entry operators based in Kolkata through Hawala route. The amounts were used for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for agricultural land purchases in and around Delhi.

Last month, the agency attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and his companies. He was taken into custody by ED on Monday and appeared before the court, which sent him to 10-days custody of the agency.