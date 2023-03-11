ED Raids At Tejashwi's Residence: Lalu Attacks BJP; 'Will Not Bow Before Your Politics'

Former Railways Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government over the Enforcement Directorate's raid at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's residence. Lalu said that his family is being harassed by the ED in "baseless vindictive cases".

Taking to his Twitter, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "We have also seen the dark phase of Emergency. We fought that battle too. Today my daughters, little granddaughters and pregnant daughter-in-law have been kept sitting for 15 hours by the BJP ED in baseless vindictive cases. Will BJP stoop to such a low level and fight a political battle with us?"

हमने आपातकाल का काला दौर भी देखा है। हमने वह लड़ाई भी लड़ी थी। आधारहीन प्रतिशोधात्मक मामलों में आज मेरी बेटियों, नन्हें-मुन्ने नातियों और गर्भवती पुत्रवधु को भाजपाई ED ने 15 घंटों से बैठा रखा है। क्या इतने निम्नस्तर पर उतर कर बीजेपी हमसे राजनीतिक लड़ाई लड़ेंगी? — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) March 10, 2023

Attacking the BJP, the RJD chief said that his "ideological fight" against the saffron party and RSS. "My ideological fight against Sangh and BJP has been and will continue. I have never bowed before them and no one from my family and party will bow down before your politics," he tweeted.

ED conducts multiple searches in land-for-job case

On Friday, ED conducted raids at multiple locations including Tejashwi's residence in the national capital, in connection with the land-for-job case. According to the officials, the ED team left after over 11 hours of questioning the Bihar DyCM at his residence in New Delhi.

The agency also conducted raids at the residence of Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti among others in Delhi as well as RJD leader and Lalu's close aide Abu Dojana in Bihar. Notably, the central agency conducted the raids under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) taking cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Lalu Prasad in the matter.