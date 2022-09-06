'ED Raids Bid To Stop Work In Education': Manish Sisodia Breaks Silence Amid Searches

Breaking his silence over the raids conducted by the ED in the Delhi liquor scam, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia dubbed it an attempt to stop AAP's work in the education sector. At present, searches are being carried out at more than 30 locations across Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. As per sources, the focus of the raids is on liquor companies that received licenses from the AAP government. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sisodia asserted that the Centre won't be able to halt the developmental work being done by Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues.

Manish Sisodia remarked, "First, the CBI carried out raids. Nothing came out of it. Now, the ED is conducting raids. There is an attempt to stop the discourse around education and the work done by Arvind Kejriwal. But they won't be able to stop it. They can use the CBI, the ED and everything else. They won't be able to stop the work in the education sector". His official residence in the national capital was raided by the CBI on August 19.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta told Republic TV, "This is a very big scam. The money of taxpayers which should have been used for the development of Delhi has been spent on the liquor mafia. Today, we are running a signature campaign to solicit the people's opinion at 500 places in Delhi whether it is markets, the Jhuggi Jhopdi areas, unauthorized colonies, or villages."

#BREAKING | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia issues first response amid mega ED raids across India over Delhi iLiquorGate; ‘They will not be able to stop us’



Watch - https://t.co/0eImh6q2ST pic.twitter.com/Ok8u5Ky3tp — Republic (@republic) September 6, 2022

Delhi liquor scam

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to providing post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.