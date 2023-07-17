ED Raids DMK Leader Ponmudy In Villupuram, Son Gautam Sigamani On Radar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday raided the residence of K. Ponmudy, Minister for Higher Education of Tamil Nadu, along with his family members in Villuppuram in a case linked to money laundering.

Ponmudy’s son, Gautam Sigamani, who is a Member of Parliament from the Kallakurichi constituency of Tamil Nadu, was also searched. The Investigating agency conducted searches at places including the Chennai house, office, and other residences of the TN Minister in Villupuram.

The Madras High Court earlier in June refused to stay the corruption case against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Ponmudy for allegedly aiding his son Gautham Sigamani and close aides in the illegal quarrying of red sand in Villupuram. The case dates back to 2007, when Ponmudy was the minister of mines.