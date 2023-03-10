ED Raids Lalu Prasad Yadav's Close Aide Abu Dojana As Trouble Mounts For RJD Chief

The home of Lalu Yadav’s close aide and RJD leader Abu Dojana has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the "disproportionate assets" case that alleges irregularities during Yadav's tenure as Railway minister in the UPA-I government.

However, no information has been given by the investigating officials regarding the raid. According to sources, Dojana is considered close to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and has been an MLA from Sursand in Sitamarhi.

Dojana oversaw construction of Saguna More in Patna: Sources

Dojana reportedly oversaw construction of Saguna More in Patna, Bihar's largest mall. The Yadav family was rumored to own this mall. However, there is currently a ban on construction.

Lalu Yadav and family on radar

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday, March 7, in the land-for-job scam case.

On March 6, a 12-member team of CBI questioned former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi at her Patna residence following which a notice was issued to her husband and former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav in connection with the further investigation into the land-for-jobs-scam case.

What is the land-for-job scam case?

When Lalu Prasad Yadav, the leader of the RJD, served as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, allegations of appointments made in the railways in exchange for land parcels given or sold to his family came to light. Some people allegedly gifted land to Lalu Yadav's family or those associated with them in exchange for job posting in the railways.

Further, it was alleged that the family of Lalu Yadav acquired land in Patna, around 1,05,292 square feet from those people, using five sale documents and two gift deeds, with the majority of the sale papers specifying that the sellers would be paid in cash.

According to the current circle rate, the land was worth roughly Rs. 4.39 crore. However, the land was bought straight from the sellers by the former Railways Minister's family at a price below the prevalent circle rate in the neighbourhood. In addition to this, the railway authority's guidelines and proper procedure for the appointment of replacements were allegedly not followed.