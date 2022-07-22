ED Raids TMC Min Partha Chatterjee's House In Connection With Alleged SSC Recruitment Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out a raid at former West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee's residence in South Kolkata and is currently grilling him in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff of state-run schools through the School Service Commission (SSC).

According to sources, ED officials entered former West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee’s residence on Friday morning. The authorities are reportedly are conducting raids at 13 locations across the state.

ED raids West Bengal Edu Min Paresh Adhikari’s residence

ED officials reportedly have also launched a raid on West Bengal Education minister Paresh Adhikari’s residence in Cooch Behar district in connection with the SSC recruitment scam case. Notably, former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha is also being interrogated by ED officials at his residence regarding the SSC recruitment scam case.

It is pertinent to mention here that TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, who is currently the minister for industries and commerce, was the education minister when the alleged malpractices took place. He was earlier interrogated by the CBI in May. Chatterjee has appeared twice before the CBI for questioning first on May 18, and again on May 25.

The directive to the minister to appear before CBI earlier came after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld orders of the single bench that directed the CBI to inquire into the alleged illegal appointments given by the West Bengal SSC.

Around 7 to 8 ED officials arrive at Chatterjee's residence

According to a PTI source, at least seven to eight ED personnel arrived at Chatterjee's Naktala residence here around 8:30 am and carried out searches till 11 am with CRPF personnel keeping guard outside. Another team of agency officials visited Adhikari's home at Mekhliganj and spoke to his family members, he stated.

According to the ED source, officials had also carried out a simultaneous raid at the residence of the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Manik Bhattacharya, in the Jadavpur area of the city.

According to PTI, the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C, D staff and teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission, as directed by the high court, and the ED was tracking the money trail in relation to the scam.

SSC recruitment scam

The Mamata Banerjee-led government recommended the appointment of around 13,000 group D staff in state-run schools in 2016. The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBCSSC) conducted exams and interviews and finalized a panel of prospective employees based on recommendations.

The validity of the panel expired on May 4, 2019. Thereafter, a section of candidates who failed to secure appointments despite remaining enlisted in the panel moved the court, alleging that the Commission had illegally recommended appointments from the panel even after its expiry. During the course of back-to-back hearings, the Court had lashed out at the commission and warned it of a CBI probe into the corruption charges if required. Finally, in November 2021, a CBI investigation into the scam was ordered.

