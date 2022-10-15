ED Raids TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya's Close Aide In Connection With SSC Scam Case

In a mega crackdown on West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday raided Manik Bhattacharya's close aide Tapas Mandal's residence in Barasat in North 24 Parganas. The investigation agency has also reportedly raided Manik Bhattacharya's offices in the Mohisbathan area where young college students were allegedly trained as teachers. Notably, Manik Bhattacharya was arrested on October 11 in connection with the Bengal job scam case.

According to ED sources, unqualified candidates also received training in exchange for money. It has been revealed that in the name of the training institute, the candidates were being scammed.

#BREAKING | Mega crackdown on West Bengal SSC scam: ED raids Manik Bhattacharya's close aide Tapas Mandal's residence in Barasat in North 24 Parganas - https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/rupv6H64Zf — Republic (@republic) October 15, 2022

ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

In another setback for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, the ED on October 11 arrested its MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the SSC recruitment scam case. Bhattacharya was, however, removed as the chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education in June on the directions of the Calcutta High Court owing to alleged illegalities in the recruitment of teachers in state-run primary schools.

Manik Bhattacharya's residential premises were searched by the ED on July 22. He was later questioned by the central investigation agency in connection with the case.

SSC recruitment scam case

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII), and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off.

Partha Chatterjee was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him on July 23 after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized Rs 20 crore in cash from Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises. Following the raids, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not only sacked Chatterjee from the Cabinet but also removed him from all party posts.

Earlier on September 19, the ED filed a 172-page chargesheet before the PMLA court at the Bankshall Court against Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee and six companies. The ED claimed that approximately Rs.100 crore was recovered in the form of cash and assets of Arpita Mukherjee and submitted that the amount could go up to Rs.150 crore.