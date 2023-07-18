ED Recovers Incriminating Docs, Unacccounted Cash, FDs From TN Min Ponmudy, His MP Son

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it has recovered incriminating documents, Rs 81.7 lakh in cash and British pounds equivalent to around Rs 13 lakh apart from fixed deposits of Rs.41.9 crore during searches conducted at seven locations linked to Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautam Sigamani. The seizure was made in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining and the fixed deposits have been frozen.

The raids were held at the premises of Ponmudy and Sigamani in Chennai and in the minister's stronghold of Villupuram on Monday (July 17). The minister is a MLA from the Tirukkoyilur Assembly seat in the Villupuram district while his son is a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Kallakurichi seat.

During the searches, various incriminating documents, cash amounting to Rs. 81.7 lakh, foreign currency (British pounds) equivalent to approx. Rs. 13 lakhs was seized and Fixed Deposits of Rs.41.9 Crore have been freezed. — ED (@dir_ed) July 18, 2023

Ponmudy and Sigamani appeared before the ED in Chennai for the second day of inquiry in the PMLA case.

'Political vendetta': DMK on ED action

The ruling DMK termed ED's action as BJP's "political vendetta". Chief Minister MK Stalin also spoke to Ponmudy over a call and sought details of the ED investigation, an official release said. He asked Ponmudy to face it bravely and legally.

"The chief minister told Ponmudy the party (DMK) will support (him) morally, politically and legally to oppose and break the political vendetta of the Union BJP government," it added.

DMK spokesperson and advocate A Saravanan said that Ponmudy cooperated well with the central agency and claimed that no unaccounted cash or any incriminating documents were seized by the ED

"What's the logic in inquiring into a case 13 years after it was registered? This is nothing but a political vendetta by the BJP government because Ponmudi took on Governor RN Ravi on the new education policy, the appointment of vice-chancellors and other key issues," he said.