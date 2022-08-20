ED Recovers Papers Of 100 Benami Properties Linked To Mukhtar Ansari; Major Action Ahead

In a big development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered documents of more than 100 benami properties during the recent raids on premises linked to mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his close associates.

According to sources, benami properties have been bought under different names from Ghazipur to Lucknow. The ED is now preparing to summon Mukhtar Ansari's close aides for questioning.

They will be interrogated regarding transactions done in benami properties and bank accounts. The action is aimed to collect evidence with regard to the ongoing probe against Ansari and his aides under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The federal agency on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at properties linked to Ansari and his close associates. Following the searches, ED attached assets worth more than Rs 20 crore in the Macha village of Mohammadabad in the Ghazipur district. The assets were in name of the family members of Ansari's elder brother and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Afzal Ansari.

Ansari, who is lodged in a prison in Banda, is under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases, including extortion, land grabbing and murder.

He is facing trial in Uttar Pradesh in multiple cases, including murder and attempt to murder. Last Week, the Ghazipur district administration attached two plots measuring 1.901 hectares valued at over Rs 6 crore that was allegedly brought using Ansari's illicit earnings, according to police.

Govt determined to establish rule of law, says UP Deputy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said that the government is committed to establishing a rule of law and ending organised crime in the state amid action against the Ansaris.

"Our government is determined to establish rule of law in the state. No criminal or organised crime will be allowed here. We have empowered our forces and agencies and they are free to take legal action against such elements," Pathak said.