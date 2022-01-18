ED Recovers Rs 4 Cr Cash From Residence Of Punjab CM Channi's Nephew In Mohali

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recovered Rs 4 crore cash post-marathon raids at the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew. Sources have revealed that approximately Rs 4 crores were seized from Bhupinder Singh Honey’s residence in Mohali. In total, Rs 6 crore cash was recovered during the 7-hour long searches conducted by the ED across 10 locations in the state.

Earlier today, CM Channi had termed the ED raids a 'political vendetta to target Congressmen' ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. The Punjab CM highlighted that a similar pattern was witnessed during the West Bengal elections, and alleged that the BJP-ruled Central government was using the law enforcement agency to target him and his ministers.

"It is nothing but a political vendetta against me. The same pattern of ED raids was seen during the Bengal elections. As polls are nearing in Punjab, the ED has swung into action. They are now targeting me and my ministers. This is not good for democracy," he told reporters outside his residence.

ED raids properties of CM Channi's nephew

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a case against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in relation to an alleged illegal sand mining case in the Congress-ruled state. The action has been initiated based on an FIR filed in 2018. Officials have confirmed that at least 10-12 locations in the state are being covered by the federal agency and action has been undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Punjab Elections 2022

Punjab's 117 assembly seats will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. As per the Republic TV-PMARQ Opinion Poll, Punjab may witness a hung assembly. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 50-56 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 42-48 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 1-17 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.

Image: PTI