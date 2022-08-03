In a massive development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sealed the Young Indian office in New Delhi instructing that the premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency. The 4th floor of the National Herald building, which is the office of Young Indian has been sealed as per the order of the ED.

This comes after sources revealed that the ED recovered incriminating documents during its recent raids in connection with the National Herald case. The step has been taken so that the proof recovered by the ED during the searches is not tampered with, sources of the agency told Republic.

The central agency carried out raids in the national capital at the Herald House, the head office of the National Herald newspaper, and 11 other locations as part of a money laundering investigation on Tuesday, August 2. It aimed to gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds and they are against those entities who were involved in the National Herald-linked transactions. As per sources, the statements of some National Herald employees were recorded. Moreover, digital devices were also seized.

During ED's crackdown, many Congress workers gathered outside the Herald House on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg raising slogans of 'ED haye, haye!' with placards in hand that read 'National Herald case to bas ek banana hai, Modi sarkar ki vifaltaaon ko chupana hai (National Herald case is just an excuse, the real motive is to hide the failures of the Modi government)'.

After the ED sealed the office of the National Herald, security has been increased outside the AICC headquarters in the national capital to prevent protests from breaking out over the announcement.

Additional police force deployed outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/elZCIAdS5y — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Sonia & Rahul Gandhi questioned by ED

The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi. While the Congress president was originally summoned by the ED on June 8, her appearance date was pushed forward to June 21 after she tested positive for COVID-19. After being questioned for nearly 6 hours on July 26, she was asked to appear before the ED the next day as well. Rahul Gandhi too was quizzed for over 54 hours spread over 5 days.

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He specifically highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs.90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.