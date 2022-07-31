ED Seizes Massive Cash From Sanjay Raut's Residence After Conducting Multiple Raids

In a big development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered Rs 11.5 lakh cash from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence during the raid in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

"The Enforcement Directorate has seized Rs 11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from the residence of Sanjay Raut," sources in ED said.

At 7 am on Sunday, ED officials reached Raut's residence and began the searches. Shortly after 5 pm, the Sena leader was brought to the ED office. The federal agency's action came after Raut skipped two summons, the latest being on July 27.

Raut's advocate Vikrant Sabne said that Rajya Sabha MP has neither been arrested nor detained. He said that Raut has come to the ED office to record the statement.

"We have accepted fresh summons, Sanjay Raut has been brought for questioning. They (ED) already took documents that they felt were important. Some property documents were seized. But, no documents related to Patra Chawl were taken by them," Sabne said.

He added, "ED has given a fresh summon to Sanjay Raut, today morning. On that basis, Sanjay Raut has come to the ED office to record the statement. He has neither been arrested nor been detained."