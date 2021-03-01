ED Sends Notice To TMC's Kunal Ghosh, Asks Him To Appear On March 2 In Saradha Scam Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday sent a notice to Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh asking him to appear before the investigation agency on March 2 in connection with the Saradha scam probe. As per sources, the TMC leader has been asked to appear before the ED with certain documents. He was earlier called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the multi-crore chit fund scam just weeks after he was inducted into the TMC as a spokesperson back in August last year.

It is important to note that Kunal Ghosh had been suspended by the Mamata Banerjee-led party after he called her the 'biggest beneficiary' in the Saradha chit fund scam in 2019. Out on bail, he was later cross-examined with former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the same year.

Enforcement Directorate has sent a notice to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh to appear before it on 2nd March, in connection with the Saradha scam case.



Kunal Ghosh says, "I will appear before ED tomorrow. I will cooperate in the investigation." — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

This development comes in poll-bound West Bengal which has seen a heated exchange of words between the TMC and the BJP including remarks over the CM's alleged involvement in the scam. Last year, National General Secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya sharing a few pages of the CBI report on the scam which had revealed that no action was taken by the state of West Bengal in the case due to 'political patronage' of TMC.

Read: BJP's Malviya Alleges Bengal CM Mamata's Involvement In Saradha Scam, Shares Evidence

Read: Saradha Scam: SC Defers Hearing On CBI Plea To Quiz WB Ex-police Commissioner Kumar

Saradha Chit Fund scam

The Saradha Chit Fund scam was a ponzi scheme that rocked the state of West Bengal in April 2013. Under the scheme, the Saradha Group, a consortium of over 200 private companies was accused of collecting thousands of crores of rupees from over 17 lakh depositors by running collective investment schemes. After its inevitable collapse in 2013, the TMC-led government of West Bengal formed an inquiry commission to investigate the case.

Alongside this, the Centre launched a multi-agency probe involving the Income Tax department and the ED. The Supreme Court in 2014 ultimately handed over the investigation to CBI to probe into possible international money laundering, serious regulatory failures and alleged political nexus concerning the scam.

Several ruling TMC leaders including Kunal Ghosh, Srinjoy Bose, former West Bengal Director General of Police Rajat Majumdar, Sports and Transport minister in the TMC government Madan Mitra were among the few arrested in the scam. TMC's Srinjoy Bose later quit from the party, a day after being given bail, resigning from the Rajya Sabha seat and quitting politics altogether. CM Mamata Banerjee had claimed 'political vendetta' by the BJP over the arrests.

Read: Saradha Scam: CBI Moves SC Against Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Read: Vijayvargiya Exhumes CBI Report Over Saradha Chit Fund Scam, Slams WB CM Mamata Banerjee