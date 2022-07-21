'ED Should've Gone To Sonia Gandhi’s House For Quizzing': Ashok Gehlot Demands 'decency'

On the day when Congress President Sonia Gandhi is to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning, Congress on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the BJP for "misusing agencies as political tools to harass political opponents."

Briefing the media on Thursday morning at AICC headquarters in Delhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the ED’s summons to Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. He further suggested that if interrogation was necessary, ED officials should have gone to her 10 Janpath residence to record her statement.

"The kind of personality and aura she (Sonia Gandhi) has, and since she is more than 70 years old, ED should have gone to her house for investigation. I want to meet the chief of ED and CBI and tell them what people are thinking about central agencies. Their behaviour is of very low standard," said Gehlot.

The Congress leader further claimed that Delhi Police had turned the party headquarters into “chhavni” and were not allowing party members to enter the office. He said, “Our workers are peacefully singing bhajans to protest against the wrong policies of the government. It is a fact that dharna and pradarshan (protests) are ornaments of democracy. But, Modi ji does not understand it, as he wants to establish a dictatorship in the country,” he said.

"Because of this intent, the Prime Minister wants to have “one nation and one election”, as he “would not have any problem distributing post-retirement revaris (obligations) to officers who help in his political designs”, Gehlot said.

'Democracy in danger': Congress

The way the ruling government is misusing central agencies including ED is an indication that the democracy is in danger, Ashok Gehlot further said. "Our fight is to save the nation. Today, if they would have been in our place, they would have indulged in arson."

The political tempers are high in Delhi with Congress launching a protest ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. Earlier in the day, Congress alleged that its party headquarters has been barricaded and police were barring media from entering the office.

After skipping the earlier summons on June 8 and June 21 owing to COVID-19, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi appeared before the investigators today. The ED last month quizzed Rahul Gandhi for five days in connection with the National Herald case.