As Rahul Gandhi gets summoned in the National Herald case for the fourth time on June 17, Republic learnt that the question set prepared by the Enforcement Directorate for the former Congress President has not been completed yet. Sources say that of the questions asked so far related to ownership and decision-making on shareholding of Young Indian Private Limited & Associated Journals Limited, the Member of Parliament has given no clear answers. There are inconsistencies in answers given by the Parliamentarian, most of which seem tutored by his legal team, sources further said, adding that the agency maintains that no decision will be made on the answers provided so far.

Earlier in the day, sources had said that the Wayanad representative had told the agency that Young Indian is a non-profitable company incorporated under special provisions of the Companies Act. On this, the agency interjected and reminded the 51-year-old that since its establishment in 2010, the company has not done any charitable work, and asked him to present document evidence, if he could, to support his claim as per sources.

Congress calls for gherao of Governor Houses across the nation on June 16

Meanwhile, On June 16, Congress has called for gherao of Governor Houses across the nation to protest against the BJP-led central government, which it claims is behind summons being issued to Gandhis. On June 15, Congress workers protested across outside the ED office in Delhi. In a bid to display their rage, the workers set tyres ablaze. Thick black smog was seen engulfing the region with the pile of tyres burning on the street outside the agency's office, where workers are gathered in large numbers marking their 'dharna'. This, despite the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people at any given spot in an area.

Amidst this, sitting on a 'dharna' were senior Congress leaders such as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, among others who asserted that they were carrying their protest in a 'Gandhian' way. "Is this a banana republic? Whatever happening is very unfortunate, it is unprecedented," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, alleging that the police were doing 'goonda gardi' on the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah. Bhupesh Baghel added, "Police is not letting anyone go and come. They are suppressing our voice."

On the other hand, Surjewala asserted that protests were being carried out in a 'peaceful manner'. "All of this proves that they have crushed the Indian Constitution under bulldozers. Delhi police is doing goonda gardi, we are Gandhiwadi. We are protesting in a peaceful way," the Congress General-Secretary remarked, adding, "Delhi police puppets should remember...sab yaad rakha jayega."