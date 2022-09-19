On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MCD poll in-charge, and Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

As per sources, he has been summoned by the central agency over his alleged connection with the entrepreneur Vijay Nair, who is one of the 15 accused in the excise policy scam case. Republic TV learnt that the central agency questioned the AAP leader's association with Nair as he was present at the accused's Mumbai residence when it was raided by the ED.

Manish Sisodia links ED's summon to MCD polls

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has now given a political spin to ED's action as he linked the summon with the upcoming Delhi MCD elections and accused the BJP-led Central government of targeting his party. He stated that Pathak has nothing to do with the now-withdrawn liquor policy as he is the MCD election in charge. Notably, Manish Sisodia is the number one accused in the liquor scam case.

Taking it to Twitter, Sisodia tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "Today ED has summoned the election in-charge of AAP's MCD Durgesh Pathak. What has our MCD election in charge got to do with the Delhi government's liquor policy? Is their target liquor policy or MCD elections?"

आज ED ने “आप” के MCD के चुनाव इंचार्ज दुर्गेश पाठक को समन किया है। दिल्ली सरकार की शराब नीति से हमारे MCD चुनाव इंचार्ज का क्या लेना देना? इनका टार्गेट शराब नीति है या MCD चुनाव? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 19, 2022

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media network, BJP leader RP Singh said, "If he is involved then he will have to answer the questions. It's very normal, why shall one take an objection to it? The investigation, the query by the agency, and following the tracks deeds is a very normal course. Why should Durgesh Pathak or Manish Sisodia are so hurt about it? Instead they should cooperate and help the agency to reach the bottom of the scam".

It is pertinent to mention that the ED carried out searches at around 40 locations across the country in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case on September 16.

AAP's Manish Sisodia under the scanner

Earlier this month, the Enforcement agencies raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in Delhi for nearly 15 hours. Besides this, several other locations were also searched in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi’s excise policy. Following this, a political faceoff between AAP and BJP emerged with both the political parties levelling allegations against each other.

Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licencees for the year 2021-22 in Delhi. It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in license fee and an extension of L-1 license without approval.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim.

Meanwhile, BJP has released two sting videos in which the accused were seen divulging details about money exchanging hands and key persons involved in formulating the liquor policy. The accused were also heard claiming that the ill-gotten money from the 'scam' was used in AAP's campaign for Assembly polls in Punjab and Goa.

(Image: ANI/Facebook/DurgeshPathak)