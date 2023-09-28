ED Summons Abhishek Banerjee Again, TMC Accuses BJP Of Political Vendetta

Following the summons sent to TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 3, the party has alleged BJP of political vindictiveness. TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh stated that BJP is scared of Abhishek Banerjee and thus he is always summoned on a date when there are political engagements that he is scheduled to attend. Notably on October 3, TMC is scheduled to hold an agitation in Delhi against pending dues from the central government.

Ghosh said, "BJP is scared of TMC and Abhishek Banerjee. Whenever a political programme of Abhishek approaches, BJP misuses central agencies and summons him. Last time, they called him on the date of the INDIA Alliance meeting. On 2-3 October, there will be programmes of TMC in Delhi and Abhishek is going there to attend it. They have now summoned him on 3rd October. This is a politically vindictive step of the BJP. Abhishek will do whatever is to be done on a particular date."

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh says, "BJP is scared of TMC and Abhishek Banerjee. Whenever a political programme of Abhishek approaches, BJP misuses central agencies and summons him. Last time, they called him on the date of the INDIA… https://t.co/TkAexIrUoH pic.twitter.com/gpWz9Qqo36 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

‘Perturbed, rattled and scared’

Abhishek Banerjee posting the draft of the summons on his social media handle X said, "Now, today yet again they have served me another summons to appear before them on a day when the protest agitation for West Bengal's rightful dues is scheduled in Delhi on 3rd Oct. This stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED!" the TMC General Secretary said in a post on 'X' on Thursday.

"Earlier this month, the ED summoned me on a day coinciding with an important coordinating meeting of #INDIA in Delhi. I dutifully appeared and complied with the served summons," Banerjee pointed out in an earlier post.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under sub-section (2) and sub section (3) of section 50 of the said Act (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), I require the said Abhishek Banerjee the CEO of Leaps and Bound Limited to appear before me at my office on 03/10/2023 at 10:30 AM along with the documents as per schedule attached," the ED summons read.

Teacher recruitment scam

ED earlier summoned Banerjee in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam in September. He was asked to depose on the same day the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's first coordination committee meeting in Delhi. Abhishek, being a member of the I.N.D.I.A coordination committee had to skip the meeting owing to his summon at the ED's Kolkata office.

Following his questioning last time, Banerjee said, "I have done my duty, I have come to the ED office, joined the investigation, faced the questions, answered to the best of my abilities to the questions that were asked to me."

The summons to Banerjee came weeks after the central probe agency conducted raids in the office of 'Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd' which the federal agency alleged was "used for making dubious transactions running into crores of rupees." The ED claimed that Banerjee is the chief executive officer of the company.