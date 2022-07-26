In a fresh development pertaining to the SSC scam, Republic TV learnt that West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee is still not cooperating with the investigation. At present, the ED is recording the statements of Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee separately. The model-cum-actor is in lockup as of now. Their statements will be scrutinised to check for inconsistencies and they will be interrogated together, sources revealed.

Earlier, sources told Republic TV that a black diary recovered from Mukherjee's house contained explosive information about the scam. For instance, it reportedly has the names of those candidates who should be added to the merit list for recruitment and those whose marks need to be increased. Moreover, it purportedly mentions who has paid the money and the pending amount. The diary also allegedly features the name of agents who would collect the money and the location.

Partha Chatterjee arrested in SSC scam case

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him on July 23 after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized Rs.20 crore in cash from Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises.

While Chatterjee was sent to ED custody till July 25, he was admitted to the SSKM Super Speciality Hospital for his check-up and treatment as per the order of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. A day earlier, the Calcutta High Court directed the WB Minister to be taken to the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar by air ambulance. At 4 pm on Monday, a special court heard the ED's plea seeking his further remand on the basis of a report prepared by an AIIMS team consisting of specialist doctors in Cardiology, Nephrology, Respiratory Medicines and Endocrinology.

After hearing arguments from both sides, it sent both Chatterjee and Mukherjee to ED custody for 10 more days, i.e until August 3. But it directed the Investigating Officer to not inflict torture on the accused persons and to arrange their medical examination after 48 hours. Meanwhile, the special court barred the ED from interrogating Mukherjee between 9 pm and 6 am. In pursuance of the court directives, the ED brought the WB Minister from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata on Tuesday morning and commenced its interrogation.