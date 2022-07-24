ED To Take Arrested Bengal Min Partha Chatterjee To AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Amid SSC Scam Probe

In a massive development, Calcutta High Court has permitted Enforcement Directorate to take West Bengal Commerce and Industries Department minister Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar by air ambulance early morning on Monday, July 25.

He will be accompanied by a doctor from Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital and his advocate, Justice Bibek Chaudhuri said.

The AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Authority is directed to medically examine Partha Chatterjee by a team of specialist doctors of Cardiology, Nephrology, Respiratory Medicines and Endocrinology.

The Hospital has been asked to prepare a report and hand over the copies of the same to the Investigating Officer, Medical Officer of SSKM and Advocate for TMC minister by 3:00 pm on Monday.

"The Investigating Officer shall forward a soft copy of the above-mentioned medical report to his counterpart in Calcutta who, in turn, shall produce it before the learned Special Judge under PML Act," the court said.

The Special judge will take up the hearing of the case at 4 pm on Monday.

ED levels 'threatening' charge against Partha Chatterjee

The Enforcement Directorate moved the Calcutta High Court on Sunday challenging a lower court order of sending arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to state-run SSKM Hospital.

During the hearing, ED claimed that Chatterjee is an influential person and should not be kept in a state-run hospital. The federal agency also claimed that the TMC minister was threatening the agency.

Chatterjee's lawyers contended the prayer and said his treatment was being done suitably at SSKM hospital. The ED suggested that Chatterjee can be treated at an ALL India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) hospital which has a very good healthcare infrastructure.

Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday by the central agency in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam and was hospitalised in the evening after he complained of uneasiness.