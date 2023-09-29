'ED unable to locate Abhishek Banerjee's bank accounts': Sukanta Majumdar slams TMC

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Friday, September 29, trained guns on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, by saying that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was unable to locate his bank accounts. He added that the central probe agency should conduct a proper investigation against the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the teacher recruitment scam.

TMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned by the central probe agency in the teacher recruitment scam case on Oct 3, the day Bengal’s ruling party will hold a dharna in New Delhi to protest the alleged non-transfer of central funds to the MNREGA workers of the state.

"Abhishek Banerjee has been called. His name is coming up again and again in corruption-related matters so ED will send summons.ED will call him whenever they want and he will have to go. ED should conduct a proper investigation. They are unable to locate his bank accounts," said Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar.

Affirming that ED should look into whether Banerjee has foreign bank accounts where he might be siphoning the funds, Majumdar said, "He (Abhishek Banerjee) regularly visits foreign countries, Dubai America etc. ED should look at whether he might have bank accounts in foreign. Further investigation should be pursued this way."

TMC cries foul

Banerjee unleashed a blistering assault against the central government following his summon by the ED on October 3, the same day when the TMC is scheduled to hold an agitation in Delhi. Posting the draft of the summons from his personal handle on X, Banerjee took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled central government saying that this reveals those who have been "truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED!"

"Now, today yet again they have served me another summons to appear before them on a day when the protest agitation for West Bengal's rightful dues is scheduled in Delhi on 3rd Oct. This stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED!" he wrote on X.

The TMC leader was earlier summoned by the central probe agency in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam in September. The day coincided with the opposition INDIA bloc's first Coordination Committee meeting in Delhi.

"Earlier this month, the ED summoned me on a day coinciding with an important coordinating meeting of #INDIA in Delhi. I dutifully appeared and complied with the served summons," Banerjee wrote on X on Thursday.