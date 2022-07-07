Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday stated that the former Lok Sabha MP Anandrao Adsul resigned due to pressure created by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He stated that the central agency conducted a raid at his residence and due to the pressure he decided to resign. Raut informed that some BJP leaders were talking that he could be arrested. 'Many leaders are going through a similar situation and pressure', Shiv Sena MP added. As per sources, Republic TV has learned that he is likely to join the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led camp soon.

It is pertinent to note that Adsul was elected to the Lower House in 1996, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he was defeated by an Independent candidate Navneet Kaur Rana. He also served as a Minister of State for Finance in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government from 2002 to 2004.

Eknath Shinde camp wins big in vote of confidence

The newly sworn-in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra won the vote of confidence with a margin of 164-99 votes. Apart from MLAs of BJP, Shiv Sena, smaller parties, and Independents, the ruling coalition also secured the votes of Uddhav camp MLA Santosh Bangar and PWPI legislator Shyamsundar Shinde. This implies that 40 out of 55 Sena MLAs are now with the government.

On the other hand, the opposition secured only 99 votes- 8 less than what it bagged in the Speaker's election a day earlier. Meanwhile, 2 Samajwadi Party MLAs- Abu Asim Azmi and Rais Shaikh, and AIMIM MLA Shah Faruque Anwar abstained once again. Many Congress MLAs such as Ashok Chavan and Zeeshan Siddiqui did not cast their vote during the trust vote. This development will usher in stability for the new government and also pose fresh questions for the Shiv Sena supremo's hold over the party. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the state cabinet expansion will be done soon.

