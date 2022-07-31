'ED Working On Basis Of Proofs & Witnesses': BJP Leader Sudhir Mungantiwar On Sanjay Raut

Former Maharashtra Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday said that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut should give up the drama of claiming that Enforcement Directorate is being used against him. He stated that ED is working on basis of proofs and witnesses. The BJP MLA claimed that no party is interested in Sanjay Raut as he has always degraded his opposition.

"He should realise that no one is interested in taking him in any party. His political history has not been great and he has always degraded parties. Raut should give up the drama that ED is being used against him. Even Maharashtra Chief Minister said that because of Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena has suffered," he told Republic.

On federal's searches at Raut's residence, Mungantiwar said, "ED is working on basis of proofs and witnesses. Earlier also ministers were called for questioning. PM Modi was called for questioning but he didn't say anything. CBI and ED are investigation agencies,why relate them to politics?"

The BJP leader said that ED is for the protection of democracy. "Why are you scared? If you have not done anything wrong face the investigation. You need to have faith in democracy."

ED raids Sena's Sanjay Raut's residence

The Enforcement Directorate officials on Sunday raided Sanjay Raut's residence and are questioning him in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. ED sleuths accompanied by CRPF personnel reached Raut's residence around 7 a.m.

This action comes after Sanjay Raut skipped two summons citing his participation in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The search is in connection with a Rs 1034 crore land scam case linked to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related transactions involving Raut's wife and associates. While businessman Pravin Raut was arrested in this case in February, the ED attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Dadar linked to Sanjay Raut on April 5.