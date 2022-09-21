Education Debate Continues On JP Nadda's Gujarat Visit, PM Hailed For Reviving Institutes

Giving a major challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) promise of better education in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on September 21 while addressing the Professor Summit in Ahmedabad claimed that educational institutes in the country are on the path to revival under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP chief's statements came amid his two-day visit to Gujarat.

"The concept of the university came from this very holy land, India. India has been the center of learning and India is also the birthplace of the university. Nalanda, Takshila were education hubs. Besides, the tradition of Gurukul emerged from India," BJP national president JP Nadda said at the Professors Summit in Ahmedabad.

Elaborating the government's efforts to revive the ancient Nalanda university, Nadda said, "Educational institutes are on the path to revival. Educational institutions are being revived by the government. To help Nalanda University achieve its ancient glory, Rs 2,700 crore has been allotted by the Prime Minister of the country."

BJP president JP Nadda also commented on the National Education policy (NEP) and said that the Prime Minister gave us National Education Policy, 2020. "For formulating the policy, around 2.5 lakh gram panchayats and around 12,500 local bodies were involved and discussions were done in 675 districts. This all resulted in the NEP 2020," he informed.

"Now we are working on establishing our good educational institutions in the world also. Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are not only in India, it is our endeavour to open Indian Institutes of Technology abroad as well," Nadda said while addressing the event in Gujarat.

Hailing the PM Modi-led government for opening universities in India, the BJP leader said, "Only one AIIMS university was opened during the tenure of Nehru. Thereafter, seven AIIMS universities were opened by Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and PM Modi opened 22." "From 723, we now have 1043 universities in India," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal promises 'education for free' in Gujarat

Notably, the education topic gained momentum in Gujarat as the state is to go for polls this year. Arvind Kejriwal, following AAP's entry into Gujarat, brought the discussion of providing an education model similar to that of Delhi in Gujarat as well, if voted to power. "All those born in Gujarat will get free and quality education. We will provide the best education for free," said Kejriwal during his visit to Bhuj in Kutch district.

The AAP supremo also promised to improve the infrastructure of existing government schools and set up a large number of new ones across the state if his party comes to power after the Assembly polls.

Gujarat को @ArvindKejriwal जी की Guarantee



1⃣हर बच्चे को Free Quality Education

2⃣Delhi की तरह गुजरात में भी शानदार स्कूल

3⃣Pvt Schools का Audit,ज़्यादा वसूली पर Fees वापस

4⃣अनियमित Teachers नियमित होंगे

5⃣शिक्षकों को शिक्षण के अलावा और कोई Duty नहीं#KejriwalNiShikshaGuarantee pic.twitter.com/gzlCrzbfGf — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 16, 2022

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India