Effectively monitor Prashasan Shahron Ke Sang campaign: Gehlot to officers

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed district collectors and other officers on Thursday to effectively monitor Prashasan Shahron Ke Sang and Prashasan Gaon Ke Sang campaigns, which were launched in the state on October 2.

In a review meeting held through video conferencing, the CM issued necessary directions to the officers about redressing grievances and maintaining a daily progress report of applications received under the campaigns to provide maximum relief to people.

UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal and senior officers were present in the meeting.

Gehlot is expected to visit camps at Nimbola Biswa village in Nagaur district under Prashasan Gaon ke Sang and Dehra-Jobner (near Jaipur) under Prashasan Shahron ke Sang on Friday.

Under the campaigns, various relaxations, particularly in lease allotment of land and regularisation of colonies in urban and rural areas of the state, are being given to people. PTI SDA SNE

