Effectiveness Of China Policy Not To Be Seen, Heard, Said But Strongly Dealt: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday addressed the Indian government's effective policy against China in the last 9 years of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and enhanced border infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control. He stated that the previous governments had a thought process to neglect the borders.

Jaishankar on the effectiveness of China policy

During an interaction with a group of journalists, Jaishankar stated, "The effectiveness of China policy is not to be seen how loud you speak but how strongly you deal with it. The effectiveness of deployment is a sign of the seriousness of our policy. Earlier there was a thought in the Indian government that let's leave the border as it is, but our patrols made us realise that the Chinese side was better".

He criticised Congress and stated that those who neglected border infrastructure for decades cannot claim they were concerned about the situation with China.

Jaishankar emphasised that the Modi government's commitment to secure borders is its top priority. He added that the government's strong push for boosting critical infrastructure along the northern frontier clearly showcases its aim to defend the national interest. He added that after 2014, the Modi government intensely focused on the construction of roads, bridges, and tunnels due to which India was able to deploy its troops quickly in 2020.

"The infrastructure push has helped in the effective deployment of troops. What happened in 2020, Had it happened in 2014 we might not have been able to mobilize the way we did," he wondered.

The External minister informed that in order to develop the border infrastructure the projected allocation for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) this year is Rs 14,387 crore which is about four times more than it was in 2013-14 at Rs 3,782 crore.

EAM Jaishankar further stated that India is building vibrant villages along the border as China already has more villages. "China's border villages are big in number. We are also making vibrant villages as Infrastructure is important to make life better for the last of the border villages. Each cabinet Minister is supposed to visit and submit the report to Prime Minister Modi".

Jaishankar added that the Ladakh stand-off happened due to their intent not because of our border infra building. "Round of talks between both the countries are underway as per mutual and equal security. We have made negotiation possible as 5 to 6 most tense spots have seen progress. A full solution is still awaited. The issue is a complex issue and it will take time".