Effigies Burnt After Jagan Govt Approves 3 Capitals For Andhra Pradesh; TDP MP Detained

After Andhra Pradesh Cabinet cleared the decks for the development of Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool as the legislative, executive and judicial capital cities respectively at its meeting held before the special Assembly session began on Monday, violence broke out in Amaravati.

Despite heavy deployment of security, thousands of farmers managed to breach it and reach the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat.

Protesters burnt effigies and tyres

TDP MP Galla Jayadev along with the protesters was moving towards Andhra Pradesh assembly. They set up blockades on the route towards assembly and burnt effigies and tyres. Some of the cops suffered minor injuries after a clash with protestors. The police later detained Guntur MP Galla Jayadev and took him to Narasraopet police station.

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla detained during protest rally held by farmers against cabinet nod on setting up 3 state capitals #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/07404GK8Wi pic.twitter.com/xBs69EHPPR — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

Tense situation prevailed at 'Dharna Chowk'

A tense situation prevailed at 'Dharna Chowk' as the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders marched towards the state assembly. When the leaders started marching to the assembly, police tried to stop them following which a verbal altercation took place.

The JAC leaders expressed anger that police were illegally arresting those who were protesting peacefully. Former MP Maganti Babu, other JAC leaders, and other participants in the march including women were arrested and taken to police stations at different places.

Meanwhile, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu held a protest near the Andhra Pradesh assembly against the proposal of three capitals and demanded that Amaravati be retained as the sole capital for the state. He along with TDP MLAs walked in and sat on the steps in front of the assembly. Later he and the TDP MLAs entered the house.

Bill introduced in AP Assembly

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Monday introduced a Bill in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to give shape to its plan of having three capitals for the state, with the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool.

The AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, also provides for dividing the state into various zones and establishing zonal planning and development boards.

Amaravati farmers protest

Farmers have been protesting for the past month since Reddy's '3-capital' idea was announced, demanding the government to drop the move to shift the state capital from Amaravati.

Defying the prohibitory order and not heeding the police warning to vacate the place and remove the tents, farmers continued the dharna, holding the national flag, on the main road in the village leading to the state Secretariat. Moreover, several journalists and a YRSCP MLA too joined the protest and clashed with the police, ahead of the special session.

