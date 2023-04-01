Efforts Inside And Outside India To Tarnish My Image Since 2014: PM Modi's Big Charge

After flagging off the 11th Vande Bharat train from Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapati railway station to Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big charge against the lobby who are trying to internationalise India's internal matters. PM Modi said that attempts are being made to tarnish his image from inside and outside India.

He said, "Efforts are made from inside and outside India to tarnish my image. There is a dedicated industry who are working for the same. The industry has also given a 'supari' to defame my image worldwide." He also slammed the opposition for ‘Modi teri Kabar Khudegi’ remark.

PM Modi went on to recall the UPA government and said, “Previous governments were busy with public appeasement. But this government is dedicated to satisfying people’s needs and aspirations. After independence, they had a ready-made railway network; if the governments of that time wanted, they could have modernized the railway very fast.”

“For the sake of political interest, the development of the railway was sacrificed. The situation was such that even after decades of independence, our North-East states were not connected with the railways.” He went on to call out the Congress government for their appeasement politics and lack of interest in paying attention to the country's needs.

He said, “India of the 21st century is now working with new thinking and a new approach. The previous governments were so busy in appeasement that they did not pay any attention to the satisfaction of the countrymen. They were engaged in the appeasement of votes and we are devoted to the satisfaction of the countrymen. The Congress continued to consider only one family as the first family of the country.”

PM Modi flags off India’s 11th Vande Bharat train

PM Modi flagged off India’s 11th Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station on Saturday. During the occasion, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present. Before starting the speech, PM Modi paid condolences for the loss of lives in the Indore temple stepwell collapse.

While addressing the gathering, he said, “Today, I have been allowed to flag off India's most modern Vande Bharat train from Bhopal to Delhi. Vande Bharat express train showcases the skill, potential and confidence of our nation. There has been 100% occupancy in Vande Bharat trains. They are technologically advanced, clean, and on time. There has been no instance of black marketing of tickets either.”

The Ministry of Railways 2019 launched the first-ever semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat, formerly known as Train 18. It started operating on the New Delhi-Varanasi route, to redefine train travel and railways tourism. As of now, a total of 11 Vande Bharat trains have been launched in several parts of the country, connecting over 100 districts and 18 states.