Efforts on to 'remove' DMK govt by some who can't stand its popularity: TN CM Stalin

Some people who cannot stand the popularity of the ruling DMK which was delivering the "attractive" Dravidian model of governance were trying to "remove" it by fomenting trouble, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged on Tuesday.

The DMK president was speaking after unveiling a statue of former CM and late party chief M Karunanidhi.

While accolades were being received for the party-led government from within and outside the state for delivering the "attractive" and popular Dravidian model of inclusive governance, some "who want to divide this country are throwing mud at us." "They are making plans to remove this government by doing some harm to it. They are involved in planning communal and caste tensions and divide people," he claimed.

The Chief Minister's comments come in the wake of the controversy surrounding the alleged fake videos of attacks on migrant workers in the state, an issue that has created apprehensions among the workforce, prompting many to return to their native states.

Stalin said there was no need for him to respond to unnecessary criticism of his government and that would be dealt appropriately by leaders concerned in the party.

Pointing out that the Lok Sabha polls are due next year, the DMK chief recalled he had urged last week during his birthday rally, attended by various national leaders, that opposition unity was the need of the hour to ensure the BJP doesn't come to power for the third time in a row.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) had won the 2019 LS elections (victorious in 38 of total 39 seats from the state), the TN assembly polls in 2021, the civic polls after that and some could not stand this also, he said.