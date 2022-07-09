Last Updated:

Eid-al-Adha: Maha Guv Greets People, Says Festival Gives Wide Thought To Welfare Of Less Privileged

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari greeted the people of Maharashtra for Bakri Eid (Eid-al-Adha), which will be celebrated on Sunday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari greeted the people of the state for Bakri Eid (Eid-al-Adha), which will be celebrated on Sunday.

"The auspicious festival of Bakri Eid gives the message of devotion, love, brotherhood and sacrifice. The festival has given wider thought to the welfare of the less privileged people. The thought is eternally relevant," he said.

"I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Maharashtra, especially to Muslim brothers and sisters, on the happy occasion of Bakri Eid," a Raj Bhavan statement quoted the governor as saying. PTI MR BNM BNM

