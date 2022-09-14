At a time when the Congress party is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra, it suffered a massive blow on Wednesday as 8 out of its 11 MLAs jumped ship to BJP. Addressing the media alongside Goa CM Pramod Sawant, ex-Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo explained, "We have taken the decision to merge the Congress Legislature Party into BJP. We held a meeting and drafted a resolution which everyone signed and submitted to the Legislature Secretariat. We gave a copy of the merger to the honourable CM in his cabin".

Stressing that they joined BJP to strengthen the hands of PM Modi, Lobo added, "The Congress party has started the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. From Goa, we have started 'Congress Chhodo' and 'Bharatiya Janata Party ko Jodo'. We will take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Speaking on that occasion, Digambar Kamat cast aspersion on the functioning of the Sonia Gandhi-led party. Confirming the entry of 8 Congress MLAs into the saffron party, Pramod Sawant said, "Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat and others have joined hands with the government in sync with PM Modi's vision for forming a new India and for the development of Goa. I welcome them for their support".

#BREAKING | Goa Congress now merges with BJP after top most leaders dump party; Congress left with only 3 MLAs in the State now - https://t.co/qpwpwFidyR pic.twitter.com/OpMVo9JLHM — Republic (@republic) September 14, 2022

Congress decimated in Goa

Prior to the Goa Assembly polls this year, Congress was worried about defections as 15 out of 17 MLAs who were elected on its ticket in the 2017 election joined other parties. It even compelled all its election candidates to take an anti-defection pledge at a mosque, church and temple. Defying anti-incumbency and exit polls that predicted a neck-to-neck contest with Congress, BJP bagged 20 seats and formed the government in the state for the 3rd consecutive time. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party could win only 11 seats.

The legislators who joined BJP today are former Goa CM Digambar Kamat, ex-Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar and Rodolfo Fernandes. Most importantly, the anti-defection won't apply as they constitute 2/3rd of the Congress Legislature Party. Commenting on this development, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya advised Rahul Gandhi who is currently undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra to focus on "saving" Congress.