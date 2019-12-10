BJP Leader Eknath Khadse Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

On Tuesday, the miffed BJP leader Eknath Khadse reached Maharastra Vidhan Bhavan to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This meeting of Khadse comes one day after he met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in the national capital on Monday.

Earlier today, CM Thackeray confirming his meeting with Khadse called Khadse an old associate. Thackeray also mentioned that he has a long-standing relationship with Khadse that goes beyond politics.

Speaking to the media Thackeray said, "I will definitely meet Eknath Khadse (Khadse Bhau). In the current situation, I will call him my old associate. But apart from the political relationships, I have an old long relationship with him. I will meet him."

Khadse-Pawar meeting

Earlier, the BJP who has been unhappy with the party’s leadership for quite some time, on Monday met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi. Reportedly, the two held a closed-door meeting for around half-an-hour at Pawar’s residence.

Replying to the Khadse-Pawar meeting, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the meeting was not political. "It was all about farmers and agrarian crisis in Maharashtra," Malik added.

Warning to BJP

Besides meeting Sharad Pawar, Khadse spoke over the phone with Maharashtra BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav. Khadse, in an earlier statement, had said some BJP leaders in the state had played an active role in defeating OBC leaders in the recent state elections and that he had complained about it to state BJP president Chandrakant Patil as well.

On Saturday, Khadse warned of looking at other options if his "humiliation" at the hands of BJP leadership continued.

"I am not God. I am a human being and have emotions. I don't want to leave the party for whose growth I worked hard for more than four decades. I am still ready to work for the party," Eknath Khadse had told reporters adding, "But If I continue to face the humiliation of being kept away from decision-making, I will have to think differently."

Further sources have also reported that apart from Khadse, BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Pankaja Munde are disgruntled with the party because they feel that they were sidelined in the 2019 Maharashtra State Elections. It is also alleged that the leaders feel that OBC candidates were particularly sidelined in the Assembly elections.

Khadse, who was forced to resign from Devendra Fadnavis’ cabinet in 2016 over graft allegations, has been steadily sidelined within the party ever since. He was among the few senior leaders who were denied a ticket to contest the state Assembly polls in October this year.

